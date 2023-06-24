Five suspects have been taken into custody after one opened fired on a police vehicle Friday night, according to a Tulsa Police report.

A TPD officer was in the area of O’Brien Park, located at 6149 N. Lewis Ave., when an unknown suspect fired at the officer's vehicle. The suspects fled, and the officer chased them.

The suspects abandoned their vehicle near East 51st Place North and North Rockford Avenue. A K-9 unit apprehended two of the five suspects, with the three remaining suspects being taken into custody by the officer a short time later.

The Tulsa Police Crime Gun Unit is investigating the incident.