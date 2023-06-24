Five suspects have been taken into custody after one opened fired on a police vehicle Friday night, Tulsa Police report.

A TPD officer was in the area of O’Brien Park, located at 6149 North Lewis Avenue, when an unknown suspect fired at the officer's vehicle. The suspects then took off which the officer then gave pursuit.

The suspects then bailed from their vehicle near East 51st Place North and North Rockford Avenue. A k-9 united apprehended two of the five suspects, with the three remaining suspected being taken into custody by the officer a little time later.

The Tulsa Police Crime Gun Unit is currently investigating the incident.