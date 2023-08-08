Police have released the identity of the woman who was found fatally shot in a vehicle in west Tulsa on Monday evening.

Kori Shaver, 30, was shot in the head in the back seat of a running car that was parked in the 4800 block of South 35th West Avenue.

When authorities arrived about 5:30 p.m., an ambulance crew rushed her to a hospital, but she died a short time later, the Tulsa Police Department announced Tuesday.

Detectives are trying to determine who shot Shaver. Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Callers may remain anonymous.

