Homicide detectives are investigating after a 30-year-old woman was found shot in a vehicle outside a west Tulsa residence, police say.
Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. Monday to the home on South 35th West Avenue near the Interstate 44/244 interchange. The victim was identified early Tuesday as Kori Shaver, according to Tulsa Police Officer Danny Bean.
No further information has been provided. No arrests have been made.
Anna Codutti
Tulsa World Breaking News Editor
