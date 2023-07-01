Three people have been hospitalized after a shooting early Saturday morning, Tulsa Police have reported.
Police were called to the scene of the Family Fun Center, located at 1150 S. Sheridan Road, where a concert was occurring.
Police say a gun fight broke out that left three people injured, one of them critically.
Police have no suspect at this time.
Chris Moore
Web Production Technician
