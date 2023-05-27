Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Tulsa County jury convicted a 22-year-old man on first-degree murder charge after prosecutors said he fatally shot a man and dumped him on a south Tulsa street in 2021.

Brayden Blough, 22, is facing a recommended sentence of life in prison in the slaying of Josep Ervin Brown, 28. He was also found guilty of possession of a stolen vehicle.

“Josep Brown did not deserve to die,” Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said in a written statement. “He did nothing wrong, and yet he was callously shot in the backseat of a car and his body dumped on a quiet Tulsa neighborhood street."

Brown was reportedly found, covered in blood, in the 8400 block of South Toledo Avenue around 11 a.m. Aug. 11, 2021. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Tulsa Police Department did a tremendous job putting this case together," Kunzweiler said. "I am grateful for the hard work this jury put in to hold Brayden Blough accountable. I hope he spends every day reflecting upon Josep and his family, and reflecting upon himself and his own family. His actions were senseless.”

A witness reportedly told detectives she was in Blough’s vehicle when he shot Brown, according to a probable cause affidavit. She said Blough ordered her “at gunpoint to remove the man from the vehicle,” an order she said she obeyed.

Blough was held without bond at Tulsa County jail, where he has remained since his arrest Aug. 18, 2021. A formal sentencing in Blough's case has been set for June 6.