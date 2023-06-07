Two teenage brothers who are charged in a north Tulsa homicide last week were arrested Wednesday.

Police said Micah Goff, 34, and his 16-year-old son were shot about 12:30 p.m. Friday near 54th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

They were taken to a hospital, where the father later died from his injuries. His son was admitted in critical condition.

Detectives said they were still searching Wednesday for Terry Buckley, 16, and Treston Buckley, 17, but that both teenagers turned themselves in around 3 p.m.

The brothers have each been charged in Tulsa County District Court with first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and robbery with a firearm.

Surveillance video indicates that the two teenagers were at the scene at the time of the shooting, police reported. Goff’s son reportedly told detectives that he met with the brothers for a gun exchange when they started shooting him and his father and took the guns and left.