A 19-year-old Tulsa man was charged with murder this week after a July 22 crash that killed his passenger while he reportedly was fleeing from police.

A Bixby Police Department news release says officers saw a vehicle speeding and then going the wrong way in a roundabout and attempted a traffic stop around 12:15 a.m. that Saturday.

The 2023 BMW 330 fled, ran a stop sign and hit a dip in the roadway that caused the driver to lose control of the car, according to a probable cause affidavit. The car left the road and rolled several times, ejecting a 19-year-old woman, who died from injuries caused by the crash.

Gabriel Henson, 19, told officers the woman had been driving the BMW when it crashed, according to the affidavit. He left the scene with a family member.

Two juvenile passengers were taken to a hospital, the affidavit states.

Officers said one of the juvenile passengers later told them Henson was driving the vehicle when it crashed. Other people reportedly told police Henson had admitted that he was driving.

A warrant was issued, and Henson was taken into custody on Wednesday, Tulsa County jail records indicate. He reportedly told officers he was supposed to be the group's designated driver, but he does not have a valid driver's license.

He was charged Tuesday with first-degree felony murder, transporting an open container of beer, driving without a driver's license and driving the wrong way on a one-way road.

