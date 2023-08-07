Police are searching for a shooting suspect after a 19-year-old was found slain early Sunday at a north Tulsa nightclub.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. to the Kickback Club on East Apache Street just west of Yale where they found a large group of people inside and outside the bar.

Nicari Owens was dead inside the nightclub, police said in a social media post, and a woman was treated and released for a gunshot wound to her hand.

Detectives say an altercation between a group of people inside and outside the bar led to the shooting, but no suspect has been identified.

Police are asking those with photos or video from the nightclub late Saturday or early Sunday to share the files with TPD at bit.ly/441mXqq.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Callers may remain anonymous. Reference case 2023-037731.