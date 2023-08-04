A 19-year-old Tulsa man faces a murder charge after a crash July 22 that killed his passenger while police had been attempting a traffic stop.

A Bixby Police Department news release states officers on that Saturday observed a vehicle that was speeding, followed by traveling the wrong way in a roundabout, and attempted a traffic stop around 12:15 a.m.

The vehicle reportedly fled, ran a stop sign and hit a dip in the roadway that caused the driver to lose control, according to a probable cause affidavit. The 2023 BMW 330 left the road and rolled several times, ejecting a 19-year-old woman who died from injuries caused by the crash.

Gabriel Henson, 19, told officers the female had been driving the BMW when it crashed. He left the scene with a family member. Two juvenile passengers were transported to a local hospital, the affidavit states.

Officers said one of the juvenile passengers later told them Henson was driving the vehicle when it crashed. Other witnesses reportedly told police Henson had admitted he was driving.

A warrant was issued, and Henson was taken into custody Aug. 8. He allegedly told officers he was supposed to be the group's designated driver, but he does not have a valid driver's license.

He remains held at Tulsa County jail on a $400,000 bond. A hearing in the case was set for Friday.

Henson also is charged with transporting an open container (beer), driving without a license and driving the wrong way on a one-way road.