Tulsa Police are asking for assistance with video evidence after a 15-year-old was shot dead during a weekend party west of downtown.

Officers responded just before 1 a.m. Sunday to the scene near 2000 W. Archer where Joshua Saldivar, 15, was found dead in the street with a gunshot wound.

Detectives reportedly learned 100 or more people, including many teenager, had been in that area for a party, according to a Tulsa Police social media post.

"Due to the large number of people in the area at the time, detectives believe there may be video evidence of the shooting," the post reads. Those with videos to submit to Homicide Unit may do so by using the link bit.ly/45zuo9E.

A 16-year-old boy also was struck when gunfire erupted during the party; police said he suffered minor injuries to his arm.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Callers may remain anonymous; rewards are paid for information that leads to an arrest.