Police are asking for assistance with video evidence after a 15-year-old was fatally shot during a weekend party west of downtown Tulsa.

Joshua Saldivar, 15, was dead in the street in the 2000 block of West Archer Street when officers arrived just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Detectives learned that 100 or more people, including many teenagers, had been in that area for a party, according to a Tulsa Police Department social media post.

"Due to the large number of people in the area at the time, detectives believe there may be video evidence of the shooting," the post says. Those with videos to submit to the Homicide Unit may do so by using the link bit.ly/45zuo9E.

A 16-year-old boy also was struck by the gunfire at the party. Police said he had minor injuries to his arm.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Callers may remain anonymous; rewards are paid for information that leads to an arrest.

