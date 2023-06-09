Prosecutors have filed a first-degree felony murder charge against a 14-year-old boy in connection with a fatal vehicle collision in south Tulsa this week.

Jakoby Davon Lee-Golston of Tulsa faces one count of first-degree felony murder or one count of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Andrew W. Berryman, 22.

Tulsa County prosecutors allege that Lee-Golston was fleeing from Tulsa police officers in a stolen vehicle on Monday when the car hit another vehicle at a high speed in the 6800 block of South Memorial Drive, causing Berryman’s death.

Prosecutors also charged Lee-Golston with endangering others while eluding police and with causing great bodily injury while eluding police in connection with nonfatal injuries suffered in the collision by the driver of the other vehicle, Tyler Parrett.

The 14-year-old also faces one count of possession of a stolen vehicle and one count of driving without a license.

Under state law people between the ages of 13 and 17 years old who are charged with first-degree felony murder and other serious felony charges are automatically presumed to be handled in court as adults, Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney John F. Tjeerdsma said.

“In this case, he is charged with felony murder in the first degree. Therefore, he is presumed to be an adult,” Tjeerdsma said.

However, juveniles who are 13 or 14 years old have the right to request an evaluation to determine whether they should be prosecuted in adult court or treated as a youthful offender, he said.

Lee-Golston had not made an appearance in court as of Friday, according to online court docket information regarding his case.

Berryman, the man who died in the crash, was a 2020 graduate of Charles Page High School in Sand Springs.

Kyle Wright, the school’s band director, said Berryman, who was a percussionist for the school’s marching and concert bands, was “such a sweet kid.”

“The news of his passing is tough to bear. It's so unfair,” Wright said. “He was always so kind to everyone, and I can't imagine anyone with a single negative thing to say about him.

“I remember him as super hard-working, reliable and clever, and occasionally mischievous,” he said.

Berryman “loved to work on his cars, and it was fun seeing the latest modifications in the parking lot at the end of a day,” Wright said, saying Berryman’s “absence leaves a big hole in the world.”

Kendra Roulet, who was Berryman’s counselor at Charles Page, agreed that Berryman “was a great kid who had some mischievous moments, usually having to do with cars.”

“He really loved everything about cars, and you could tell that was a passion of his,” she said. “I enjoyed staying in touch with what he was up to through (Facebook), and he is going to be missed by many.

“It is such a senseless tragedy,” Roulet said.

Funeral services for Berryman are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Reach Church, 1402 N. 81st West Ave. in Sand Springs under the direction of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.

