Prosecutors have filed a first-degree felony murder charge against a 14-year-old boy in connection with a fatal vehicle collision in south Tulsa this week.
Jakoby Davon Lee-Golston of Tulsa faces one count of first-degree felony murder or one count of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Andrew W. Berryman, 22.
Tulsa County prosecutors allege that Lee-Golston was fleeing from Tulsa police officers in a stolen vehicle on Monday when the car hit another vehicle at a high speed in the 6800 block of South Memorial Drive, causing Berryman’s death.
Prosecutors also charged Lee-Golston with endangering others while eluding police and with causing great bodily injury while eluding police in connection with nonfatal injuries suffered in the collision by the driver of the other vehicle, Tyler Parrett.
The 14-year-old also faces one count of possession of a stolen vehicle and one count of driving without a license.
Under state law people between the ages of 13 and 17 years old who are charged with first-degree felony murder and other serious felony charges are automatically presumed to be handled in court as adults, Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney John F. Tjeerdsma said.
“In this case, he is charged with felony murder in the first degree. Therefore, he is presumed to be an adult,” Tjeerdsma said.
However, juveniles who are 13 or 14 years old have the right to request an evaluation to determine whether they should be prosecuted in adult court or treated as a youthful offender, he said.
Lee-Golston had not made an appearance in court as of Friday, according to online court docket information regarding his case.
Berryman, the man who died in the crash, was a 2020 graduate of Charles Page High School in Sand Springs.
Kyle Wright, the school’s band director, said Berryman, who was a percussionist for the school’s marching and concert bands, was “such a sweet kid.”
“The news of his passing is tough to bear. It's so unfair,” Wright said. “He was always so kind to everyone, and I can't imagine anyone with a single negative thing to say about him.
“I remember him as super hard-working, reliable and clever, and occasionally mischievous,” he said.
Berryman “loved to work on his cars, and it was fun seeing the latest modifications in the parking lot at the end of a day,” Wright said, saying Berryman’s “absence leaves a big hole in the world.”
Kendra Roulet, who was Berryman’s counselor at Charles Page, agreed that Berryman “was a great kid who had some mischievous moments, usually having to do with cars.”
“He really loved everything about cars, and you could tell that was a passion of his,” she said. “I enjoyed staying in touch with what he was up to through (Facebook), and he is going to be missed by many.
“It is such a senseless tragedy,” Roulet said.
Funeral services for Berryman are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Reach Church, 1402 N. 81st West Ave. in Sand Springs under the direction of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Tulsa World investigates: Oklahoma Highway Patrol fatality pursuits, deadly shootings
The Tulsa World's ongoing investigation of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's deadly pursuits and shootings has uncovered reckless trooper actions, shoddy record-keeping, failure to address "alarming" concerns expressed by commanders, and unwillingness to formally review several fatal chases despite red flags.
In a six-year span, 21 people have been killed in 17 OHP vehicular pursuits — all but one of which were prompted by traffic infractions or stolen property, according to the World's investigation.
At least 10 individuals killed in OHP pursuits weren't the eluding drivers. Five were uninvolved motorists, at least four were passengers in fleeing vehicles, and one was a Highway Patrol lieutenant on foot struck by another trooper's cruiser at high speed.
Enshrined in OHP policy, troopers must weigh whether a chase's risks are worth the benefits of apprehension and "promote the safety of all persons."
The Tulsa World filed litigation against OHP in October to compel the agency to adhere to a lawsuit the newspaper won in 2010 in which the state courts declared use-of-force records to be public and mandated their release. OHP had delayed and denied for a year as the newspaper tried to get the agency to hand over force records, explain reporting processes and answer questions about policies — prompting the World's court action.
“On the accident report — two lines — it doesn’t say that there was a pursuit," the 24-year-old's mother said. "It was like, ‘You just happened upon him at Haikey Creek?’”
Stricken warning was 'unnecessary' in pursuit policy, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Then 4 people were killed in chases.
A 2020 update erased language cautioning troopers that, as speeds increase, spinning out a vehicle has a higher risk of serious injury. In the next 12 months, troopers hitting vehicles turned fatal three times.
Trooper in fatal OHP pursuit for stolen tag had rifle cocked before spinning out SUV at over 100 mph
"They (were) trying to run from me," the trooper said later. A 17-year-old was killed in front of his brother, who had been trying to talk him out of "joyriding" in his grandma's SUV.
Trooper thought fleeing driver ‘might make a mistake.' The chase killed a Tulsa mother and her child.
On Feb. 25, 2021, an eluder plowed into a family’s SUV at highway speeds on a busy street in east Tulsa. An internal investigation resulted in no action from Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.
“I don’t know how to handle this,” a veteran trooper told the fresh academy graduate who was driving while a simultaneous OHP pursuit in the area monopolized radio airwaves.
The lone survivor in the crumpled Tahoe — a 7-year-old boy in the back — cried as he held up an arm while pinned inside. His aunt and cousin were dead, slumped over in the front seats.
Melissa Bruckman recounted the story of her husband's death in May 2017 when a stolen truck crashed head-on into him during a high-speed pursuit.
Oklahoma trooper spins out car at 109 mph that kills driver. His superiors: 'Try not to talk about it'
Someone told him to “treat it like a shooting.” A supervisor referenced a law not yet in effect that would have protected their communications after the violent crash. "We'll get 'er taken care of," his troop commander said.
Watch Now: Video shows OHP pursuit involving spike strips that ended in fatal crash but wasn't considered a use of force
The state agency, which had denied Tulsa World access to the public case file for 20 months, stood by the decision not to review troopers' actions after the fatality.
About 15 minutes after the trooper clocked a car at 88 in a 75 mph zone in April 2020, a 30-year-old woman died with a man she was dating who was fleeing authorities in Creek County.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol memo noting an “alarming increase” of troopers shooting people and at cars focused on the first of three fatal shootings in less than five months in 2019.
OHP policy stipulates that troopers aren't supposed to fill out use-of-force reports when their actions cause serious injury or death, nor when they attempt to or actually use deadly force.
No troopers have been disciplined in any of the fatal pursuits for which OHP has provided varying levels of documentation to the Tulsa World after open records requests.
A Tulsa World analysis is ongoing while OHP has yet to provide documentation after three uninvolved motorists were killed in the past year. Interview requests on pursuit protocols have been repeatedly denied.
OHP pursuit that left two uninvolved motorists dead included quarter-mile stretch with eluder in wrong lanes
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's pursuit policy prohibits troopers from chasing a fleeing vehicle the wrong way on a road with four or more lanes of traffic. An arrest affidavit in the fatal crash says the eluder drove the wrong way on 41st Street — a five-lane roadway — before turning onto 94th East Avenue.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol puts formerly secret vehicular pursuit policy online, with some notable updates
Commissioner John Scully said in a news release that he decided to release the protocol because transparency is a high priority for the agency’s administration after he was appointed to the position in September.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released 44 pages of documents Friday, nearly a year and a half after the Tulsa World first requested records related to the April 7, 2018, incident. The agency provided the newspaper with the chase's video three weeks ago, which doesn't show the crash because the rollover caused an equipment malfunction, according to the agency.
State trooper involved in rollover crash during pursuit
What happened when a trooper chased his stolen cruiser in a stolen car? OHP will only say it was 'not a pursuit'
Pursuit policy OHP fought to keep confidential shows troopers' actions in pursuits should be used only in 'extenuating circumstances'
Oklahoma wouldn't give up its trooper-pursuit policy, but 36 states did. How does OHP compare in transparency and accountability?
The World filed open records requests to learn how many law enforcement agencies publicly release their pursuit policies and compared those protocols with OHP policy after obtaining it as a defense exhibit in a recent felony murder trial.
OHP didn't hand down discipline in either instance. But both situations also appear contrary to the policy's overarching aim to "promote the safety of all persons" and strike a balance between "law enforcement effectiveness and the risk of injury to the public."
After less than two and a half hours of deliberation Monday, the 12-person panel recommended D’angelo Burgess serve life with a possibility of parole.
Expert witness testifies OHP 'judgmental policy' dictated deadly chase should have been called off. Trooper supervisor says chase played out properly
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol pursuit that killed Lt. Heath Meyer quickly turned dangerous and should have been swiftly terminated pursuant to the agency’s own policy, according to an expert witness for the defense.
Jurors heard testimony on Wednesday from the pursuing trooper who struck Lt. Heath Meyer at a partial road block in Moore on July 14, 2017. The collision happened on northbound Interstate 35 near 27th Street.
Did fleeing motorist commit murder in OHP lieutenant's death despite not being involved in crash? Jurors to hear case this week
Public defenders have hinted that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol may be at fault for aggressive tactics or violating agency policies, with their client at least a quarter-mile away when the collision happened.
Cleveland County District Attorney Jeff Mashburn has argued that proximity isn't the issue. The crux of the matter, instead, is that the defendant chose to flee, thereby making him responsible for Lt. Heath Meyer's death in July 2017.
What happened when a trooper chased his stolen cruiser in a stolen car? OHP will only say it was 'not a pursuit'
The chase could be construed as a violation of an international law enforcement standard that "the pursuing vehicle shall activate emergency lights, sirens, and cameras, and they shall remain activated for the duration of the pursuit."
Cleveland County District Judge Jeff Virgin on Tuesday filed an amended ruling that denies a motion from prosecutors to exclude the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s pursuit policy from D’angelo Burgess’ first-degree felony murder trial.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol wants empty courtroom if testimony involves its pursuit policy during murder trial in trooper’s death
NORMAN — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has asked a district judge to empty the courtroom if testimony comes up regarding the agency’s pursuit po…
The international policy standards prohibit chasing vehicles in the wrong direction on divided highways and one-way roads. The former scenario played out on U.S. 75 in May 2017, with an innocent 23-year-old married father losing his life.
Video: "Was it really worth all that?" Widowed mother looks for answers after fatal crash
One of those killed was a fellow OHP trooper. DPS Commissioner Rusty Rhoades said he found “nothing that concerned me” after reviewing trooper actions in those fatal pursuits.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Sapulpa Police Department each deemed their respective employees’ actions in the chase to be within policies and procedures.
The Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office are transparent with their pursuit policies, one of which placed its policy online. Both agencies emphasize the risks involved in pursuing motorists for lesser offenses.
