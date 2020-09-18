 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Young man shot in face during robbery attempt outside Tulsa barber shop

Young man shot in face during robbery attempt outside Tulsa barber shop

{{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa police are searching for suspects in the Friday night robbery and shooting of a teenager at an east Tulsa barber shop.

Officers were called about 8:30 p.m. to the QuikTrip at 8105 E. 21st St., where the shooting victim had been driven. He was taken by ambulance from there to a hospital.

Sgt. J.P. Ward said the young man, who is 18 or 19, had just walked out of the nearby Barber King, 8151 E. 21st St., with a friend when two men in the parking tried to rob them.

“One of the victims tried to resist that robbery and got shot in the face and the foot,” said Ward.

At 9:45 p.m., police were still gathering evidence in the parking lots of the convenience store and barber shop and were searching the area for two suspects who had fled on foot.

— Andrea Eger, Tulsa World

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I'm a projects reporter, examining key education topics and other local issues. Since joining the Tulsa World in 1999, I have been a three-time winner of Oklahoma’s top award for investigative reporting by an individual. Phone: 918-581-8470

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News