Young man shot in face during robbery attempt outside Tulsa barber shop

Tulsa police are searching for suspects in the Friday night robbery and shooting of a teenager at an east Tulsa barber shop.

Officers were called about 8:30 p.m. to the QuikTrip at 8105 E. 21st St., where the shooting victim had been driven. He was taken by ambulance from there to a hospital.

Sgt. J.P. Ward said the young man, who is 18 or 19, had just walked out of the nearby Barber King, 8151 E. 21st St., with a friend when two men in the parking tried to rob them.

“One of the victims tried to resist that robbery and got shot in the face and the foot,” said Ward.

At 9:45 p.m., police were still gathering evidence in the parking lots of the convenience store and barber shop and were searching the area for two suspects who had fled on foot.

— Andrea Eger, Tulsa World

