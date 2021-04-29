Wrong-way driver killed in Muskogee Turnpike crash in Broken Arrow

A person driving the wrong way on the Muskogee Turnpike in Broken Arrow was killed in a collision Thursday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The driver, whose identity is being withheld while the crash is being investigated, was driving a 1999 Ford Explorer west in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 5.5 in Broken Arrow around noon Thursday when the SUV struck a 2010 Subaru head-on, troopers said.

Two more vehicles — a Dodge Ram and a tractor-trailer rig — then rear-ended the Subaru, the OHP reported.

The wrong-way driver's vehicle caught fire, and the Subaru's driver was pinned in his car for about 20 minutes.

The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Subaru driver was taken to a Tulsa hospital in good condition, troopers said.

The drivers and passenger of the other two vehicles reportedly were uninjured.