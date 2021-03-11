Woman's remains found near elementary school in east Tulsa

The remains of a woman were discovered Thursday evening near Ellen Ochoa Elementary School in east Tulsa.
A couple of kids were walking between a fence and a creek southwest of the school property near 31st Street and Garnett Road when they saw a leg protruding from behind a bush, a spokesman for the Tulsa Police Department said. The discovery was reported around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Based on items found at the scene, investigators believe that the woman was a missing person or homeless, the spokesman said.
Based on the condition of the remains, police think the body had been there about two months. A medical examiner will perform an autopsy and determine approximately when the woman died.
Police do not think her death was a homicide, but because the body was unattended and unidentified, the Homicide Unit is investigating.
Jacob Factor
Breaking News Reporter
A lifelong Tulsa resident, I have worked around Oklahoma covering sports and news. I joined the Tulsa World in 2021 to cover breaking news.
