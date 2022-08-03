Woman's death ruled homicide due to recent 'internal trauma'

The death of a woman who apparently was injured several weeks before she died has been ruled a homicide.

Jackie Littrell, 56, died at a hospital in Claremore on July 11, Lt. Brandon Watkins wrote in a Wednesday news release.

The Tulsa Police Department's Homicide Unit was notified July 20 about the medical examiner's ruling, which was based on "internal trauma she received several weeks before" Littrell's death, he said.

An obituary for Littrell indicates that she was born in Tulsa and lived in Mayes County. Her death is being investigated as the 47th homicide in Tulsa this year.

No warrants have been issued related to Littrell's death, according to police, and no arrests have been made.

No further details were provided.

