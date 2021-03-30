Woman's body recovered from Arkansas River following Monday pursuit crash; suspect sought

The body of the woman who had been in a car that crashed into the Arkansas River on Monday morning was recovered from the water on Tuesday.
The Tulsa Police Department dive team found the body of Nathaly Medina on Tuesday morning not far from where the vehicle was pulled out of the river the day before. Capt. Richard Meulenberg said receding water levels helped in locating her body.
Medina, 19, was due to turn 20 on Wednesday.
Investigators don’t yet know her relation to the driver or the other passenger in the car but say the recovery of her body increases the severity of charges the driver, 23-year-old Jose Alan Lara-Garcia, could face.
Meulenberg stressed that the district attorney ultimately decides what charges to file, but he said investigators are hoping to ask for manslaughter charges.
Lara reportedly fled from police about 3 a.m. Monday after they spotted him allegedly driving recklessly near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue. The car went west on 61st Street at a high speed, went through the T-intersection at Riverside Drive and flew into the river.
Lara swam away from the car and was taken into custody, and an officer jumped into the river to try to save a male passenger, who was found face down and unresponsive in the water about 100 yards from the point of impact, police said Monday.
That man remained hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday, Meulenberg said.
The driver was not seriously injured and later told police that a woman, later identified as Medina, had been in the car's back seat.
The dive team was unable to find a body in the car at daybreak Monday, and the Tulsa Fire Department's search and rescue crews continued the search downstream to the 71st Street bridge to no avail.
Lara was released as the investigation continued, Meulenberg said, but police are now asking that he turn himself in immediately.
“Or we’re going to go pick him up,” he added.
Lara was not wanted by police before the pursuit.
The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Medina’s cause of death, for it was unclear externally whether she succumbed to injuries from the crash or the water.
Meulenberg called the aftermath of the crash “unfortunate” and lamented that a traffic stop that could have concluded as soon as the officer turned his lights on ended with the death of a woman whose adult life had barely begun.
“The people who have the least to do with any wrongdoing here are the most injured,” Meulenberg said. “She was about to celebrate her 20th birthday, and this is it.”
Anyone with information on Lara-Garcia's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.