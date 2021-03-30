Woman's body recovered from Arkansas River following Monday pursuit crash; suspect sought

The body of the woman who had been in a car that crashed into the Arkansas River on Monday morning was recovered from the water on Tuesday.

The Tulsa Police Department dive team found the body of Nathaly Medina on Tuesday morning not far from where the vehicle was pulled out of the river the day before. Capt. Richard Meulenberg said receding water levels helped in locating her body.

Medina, 19, was due to turn 20 on Wednesday.

Investigators don’t yet know her relation to the driver or the other passenger in the car but say the recovery of her body increases the severity of charges the driver, 23-year-old Jose Alan Lara-Garcia, could face.

Meulenberg stressed that the district attorney ultimately decides what charges to file, but he said investigators are hoping to ask for manslaughter charges.

Lara reportedly fled from police about 3 a.m. Monday after they spotted him allegedly driving recklessly near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue. The car went west on 61st Street at a high speed, went through the T-intersection at Riverside Drive and flew into the river.