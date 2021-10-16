Woman wounded in early morning shooting outside Tulsa club, police say

A woman is hospitalized after she was shot outside an east Tulsa nightclub early Saturday, police said.

About 4:30 a.m., officers were called to Pappy's Garage,1538 S. Sheridan Road in response to a reported shooting.

Detectives at the scene indicated that an altercation ensued at the establishment before someone fired into a crowd, striking a woman in the leg, police said.

The wounded woman, police said, was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not considered life threatening.

Police have not identified a potential shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.