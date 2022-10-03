Woman who mutilated corpse loses U.S. Supreme Court appeal

A Tulsa woman convicted of mutilating a corpse during a 2015 funeral viewing is back in the legal spotlight.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday vacated a state appellate court decision which freed Shaynna Lauren Sims, 34, from prison, citing its own June precedent-setting Castro-Huerta ruling as a basis.

A U.S. Supreme Court three-sentence order remanded Sims’ case back to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals for further consideration “in light of Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta.”

In the latter case, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the state of Oklahoma has the right to prosecute non-tribal members when they commit a crime within one of six tribal reservations in the state recently acknowledged as still in existence.

Dozens of felony cases were dismissed by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2020 issued its McGirt ruling which found that the state did not have jurisdiction to prosecute individuals for major crimes when the victim was a tribal member on one of six tribal reservations in the state never dissolved by Congress.

Sims, who is not a member of a federally-recognized tribe, in 2021 successfully challenged her state convictions and prison term totaling 16 years, on grounds the state did not have authority to prosecute her under the McGirt ruling.

While federal and tribal officials picked up many of the cases dismissed in state court due to McGirt, Sims was not subject to federal charges because the federal statute of limitations had lapsed. Tribal officials could not charge her because they only have jurisdiction, except in some domestic violence cases, in cases involving tribal members.

However, the state was able to win back some of its jurisdiction when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June in a case involving Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta that Oklahoma could prosecute non-tribal members who victimize tribal members within one of the six recently recognized reservations.

A Tulsa County jury convicted Sims in April 2017 of the desecration of a corpse just prior to a funeral.

Sims was charged with cutting the breasts and a toe from the body of 38-year-old Tabatha Lynch on April 30, 2015, while she was in a casket at an east Tulsa funeral home.

Lynch was a tribal citizen.

Sims also was charged with posing as a funeral home employee to gain access to Lynch’s apartment and steal jewelry.

A prosecutor during the trial portrayed Sims as a “scorned wife” who sought revenge over claims that Lynch had a relationship with Sims’ estranged husband at the time. Lynch died of natural causes.

The Tulsa County jury convicted Sims of first-degree burglary, unlawful removal of a body part from a deceased person, unauthorized dissection, knowingly concealing stolen property, and disrupting or interrupting a funeral.

A judge followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced her to a total of 16 years in state prison.

When asked to comment on the ruling, a spokesperson for Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said the office is awaiting a decision by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.

Following the Castro-Huerta ruling in June, Attorney General John O’Connor urged state prosecutors to “resume pursuing state prosecutions of non-Indian offenders throughout Oklahoma, regardless of whether the location is considered Indian Country.