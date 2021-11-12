Woman who desecrated corpse released from prison early after winning appeal

A woman who has served about four years of a 16-year prison sentence for a series of crimes related to the desecration of a corpse in a funeral home has been freed on jurisdictional grounds.
Tulsa County District Judge Michelle Keely on Monday signed off on an order that vacated the judgment and prison sentence given to Shaynna Lauren Sims in 2017, according to online court records.
It appeared that neither federal nor tribal officials would be able to pick up the case.
Sims, 33, successfully challenged her state convictions based on the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling.
The landmark ruling and subsequent state rulings reaffirmed the continuing existence of six tribal nation reservations in Oklahoma, including those of the Five Tribes.
Sims’ case was thrown out by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals because the victim in the case was a tribal citizen and the crime occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation.
Crimes that occur in the state that are outside the jurisdiction of the state of Oklahoma may be charged by either federal or tribal law enforcement if certain conditions are met, with the federal government picking up most violent crimes.
But a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa said the federal statute of limitations has run out for any charges Sims could have been eligible to face in federal court. The federal statute of limitations for most crimes is five years.
The Muscogee Nation confirmed in a statement that it could not charge Sims because of her non-Indian status. Tribes may not charge non-Indians with crimes accept in cases involving violence against women.
The tribe said in its statement:
“McGirt did not cause Sims’ release, prosecutors for the State of Oklahoma did.
“The Muscogee (Creek) Nation does not have criminal jurisdiction over non-Indians — like Sims — even when the victim is a citizen of a federally recognized Indian tribe. If the MCN did have jurisdiction, we would immediately file charges against Sims and challenge application of the statute of limitation in court as we have done in other cases.
“The State never had jurisdiction over this case, it should have been prosecuted by the federal government. Sims' crimes are another glaring example of where the state prosecutor's hubris in knowingly and wrongfully exercising jurisdiction over crimes that should have rightfully been prosecuted by the United States has led to an unjust result.
“In addition, the Matloff v. Wallace decision of the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals would apply if the State timely defended her appeal but instead Sims' original pro se appeal to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals following her state court conviction was still languishing.
"Sims filed her appeal in 2017 and it was still pending when the United States Supreme Court's decisions in Murphy (2019) and then McGirt (2020) were published.
“The state continues to refuse to accept responsibility for its actions. Sims would still be in prison today had the state not wrongfully prosecuted her or had they timely defended her appeal."
A Tulsa County jury convicted Sims in April 2017 of the desecration of a corpse just prior to a funeral.
Sims was charged with cutting the breasts and a toe from the body of 38-year-old Tabatha Lynch on April 30, 2015 while she was in a casket at an east Tulsa funeral home.
She also was charged with posing as a funeral home employee to gain access to Lynch’s apartment and steal jewelry.
A prosecutor during the trial portrayed Sims as a “scorned wife” who sought revenge over claims that Lynch had a relationship with Sims’ estranged husband at the time. Lynch died of natural causes.
The Tulsa County jury convicted Sims of first-degree burglary, unlawful removal of a body part from a deceased person, unauthorized dissection, knowingly concealing stolen property, and disrupting or interrupting a funeral.
A judge followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced her to a total of 16 years in state prison.