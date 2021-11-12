Woman who desecrated corpse released from prison early after winning appeal

A woman who has served about four years of a 16-year prison sentence for a series of crimes related to the desecration of a corpse in a funeral home has been freed on jurisdictional grounds.

Tulsa County District Judge Michelle Keely on Monday signed off on an order that vacated the judgment and prison sentence given to Shaynna Lauren Sims in 2017, according to online court records.

It appeared that neither federal nor tribal officials would be able to pick up the case.

Sims, 33, successfully challenged her state convictions based on the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling.

The landmark ruling and subsequent state rulings reaffirmed the continuing existence of six tribal nation reservations in Oklahoma, including those of the Five Tribes.

Sims’ case was thrown out by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals because the victim in the case was a tribal citizen and the crime occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation.

Crimes that occur in the state that are outside the jurisdiction of the state of Oklahoma may be charged by either federal or tribal law enforcement if certain conditions are met, with the federal government picking up most violent crimes.