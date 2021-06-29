Woman who admitted to shooting fiance sentence to federal prison

A woman who admitted to fatally shooting her fiance in Tulsa about a year ago was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Terence Kern sentenced Sha-lisa Harlin to serve 14 years and four months in prison, followed by three years of post-custody release.

Harlin, 39, pleaded guilty in January to second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Dalton Whitlow, 23, on May 22, 2020.

Harlin also agreed to plead guilty to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Harlin told police the shooting occurred after she found Whitlow and another woman at a hotel in the 3400 hundred block of South 79th East Avenue. Harlin said she believed that Whitlow was having an affair at the time.

While confronting the woman at the hotel, the .25-caliber gun Harlin was carrying discharged, striking no one, after Whitlow attempted to take it from her.

When Whitlow tried to intervene again, the gun discharged a second time, striking him in the head.

He died at a hospital a week later.