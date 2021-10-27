 Skip to main content
Woman vanishes in Tulsa County while searching for missing son, Sheriff's Office says
Woman vanishes in Tulsa County while searching for missing son, Sheriff's Office says

  • Updated
A Pryor woman who was last known to be searching for her missing son in the Turley area has now disappeared herself, and deputies are now searching for information about a man who was seen with her, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office reported.

Pryor Creek police issued a Silver Alert for Glenda "Cookie" Parton, 80, on Wednesday after her vehicle was found abandoned near U.S. 75 and 56th Street North on Tuesday.

She was last seen on Monday searching for her 59-year-old son, Dwayne Selby.

Parton was spotted on surveillance footage Monday evening at a Tulsa-area business with an unknown man, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday evening.

The man has dark hair. He was wearing a camo baseball cap, a gray jacket, blue jeans and dark shoes.

Selby and his friend Jack Grimes, 76, also the subject of a Silver Alert, were supposed to return to Tulsa County on Monday after traveling to a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday.

Grimes' family members told detectives he never called to let them know he had arrived in Fort Worth, which was abnormal.

No one has been able to reach either man since Friday. Grimes requires medication to manage his diabetes.

The men were traveling in a maroon 2001 four-door Ford Taurus with Oklahoma license plate ETW-614.

Anyone who sees Parton, Selby or Grimes should call 911, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the disappearances or about the man with whom Parton was seen is asked to call 918-596-5600.

+4 
102821-tul-nws-parton-glenda

Parton

 Provided
+4 
102821-tul-nws-selbyandgrimes

Selby, left, and Grimes.

 Provided

