Woman threw knife at officers before setting house on fire, Tulsa Police say after arrest

A woman who reportedly threw a knife at Tulsa Police officers has been arrested on an attempted arson complaint after allegedly setting a fire inside a Cherry Street-area residence.

Police were called shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday regarding an ongoing fight at a home near 17th Street and Quaker Avenue. Officers say Casey Lauren Eichor, 45, was "behaving erratically and aggressively towards people and property in the neighborhood," according to a news release.

Eichor entered the house when officers tried to engage with her, the release states, and she came back out with lighter fluid, reportedly spraying the porch, saying "she was going to burn it down."

Her attempt to light the fire failed, police said, and she then reportedly obtained a large kitchen knife from inside the home.

After police say Eichor refused commands to disarm, officers deployed pepperballs when she threw the knife. The news release states the knife "narrowly missed" hitting an officer before Eichor retreated back into the house.

Upon forcing entry into the home, officers found Eichor had started a fire, and she was taken into custody, according to the release. Officers and Tulsa Fire department units put out the fire.

Eichor was booked into Tulsa County jail around 3:30 a.m. on complaints including attempted first-degree arson, assault with a deadly weapon on police and obstructing police. She remains held in lieu of bond set at $25,500.