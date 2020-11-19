 Skip to main content
Woman shot while walking near 51st and Yale

A woman is expected to recover after being shot in the arm Thursday in what police described as an ambush.

The shooting was reported about 6:15 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Darlington Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the Tulsa Police Department. 

The victim reportedly told officers she and some friends were walking from a nearby convenience store when at least four shots were fired at them from more than one assailant.

"There is some evidence that one of the people in the victim's party fired back," the Police Department said in the post.

Police had no description of the assailants as of Thursday evening as the victim "moderately" cooperated with investigators, according to a news release. 

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news, general assignment and other stories.

