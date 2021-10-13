Woman shot while driving on I-244, Tulsa police say

A woman was shot while driving through Tulsa on Interstate 244 on Wednesday morning, police reported.
The woman, 40, told officers she was driving east on the interstate when she heard a "loud pop" and pulled over between Harvard and Yale avenues, thinking she might've blown a tire.
But then she realized she had been shot, Sgt. Tyler Turnbough said.
The woman called the police just before 11 a.m. and was taken to a hospital.
Turnbough said she was treated and released within a few hours and that he expected her to be able to take her vehicle and continue on to Big Cabin, where she said she was headed from Glencoe. A bullet hole was visible in the driver's door of her sport utility vehicle.
The woman told police she saw a car drive past her when she was pulling over, but as of yet there's no telling who the shooter could be in this "odd situation," Turnbough said.
"The possibilities are really endless at this point," he said. "Was it accidental? … Was there some intent behind it? It's a possibility. We don't know."
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.