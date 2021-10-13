Woman shot while driving on I-244, Tulsa police say

A woman was shot while driving through Tulsa on Interstate 244 on Wednesday morning, police reported.

The woman, 40, told officers she was driving east on the interstate when she heard a "loud pop" and pulled over between Harvard and Yale avenues, thinking she might've blown a tire.

But then she realized she had been shot, Sgt. Tyler Turnbough said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The woman called the police just before 11 a.m. and was taken to a hospital.

Turnbough said she was treated and released within a few hours and that he expected her to be able to take her vehicle and continue on to Big Cabin, where she said she was headed from Glencoe. A bullet hole was visible in the driver's door of her sport utility vehicle.

The woman told police she saw a car drive past her when she was pulling over, but as of yet there's no telling who the shooter could be in this "odd situation," Turnbough said.

"The possibilities are really endless at this point," he said. "Was it accidental? … Was there some intent behind it? It's a possibility. We don't know."