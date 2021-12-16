 Skip to main content
Woman shot, killed while driving in north Tulsa is identified
Woman shot, killed while driving in north Tulsa is identified

Police have released the name of the victim of Tulsa's latest homicide. 

Officers responding to a call that shots had been heard found Jennifer Hernandez with a gunshot wound to her chest outside an SUV that had crashed into a light pole in the 1500 block of Rockford Avenue about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. 

Hernandez, 45, was pronounced dead shortly after paramedics arrived, police wrote in a social media post. 

Through interviews with witnesses, detectives learned that two other people had been in the vehicle with the woman and that they were driving on Rockford Avenue when a man on foot began shooting at the SUV.

No arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooter or homicide to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Hernandez is the sixth woman to be killed in Tulsa this year out of 59 homicide victims and the second woman to be fatally shot while driving in north Tulsa in little more than a month. 

Shermya Nicole Breed, 22, was shot and killed Nov. 9 while driving near the 4000 block of North Elgin Avenue about 7:40 p.m. Residents in the area told police they heard multiple gunshots and saw her vehicle crash into a fence. She died at the scene. 

Anyone with information on her death may also contact CrimeStoppers. 

