Woman shot, killed while driving in north Tulsa identified

Tulsa Police on Thursday identified the victim of the city's latest homicide.

Officers responding to a call of shots heard found Jennifer Hernandez suffering a gunshot wound to her chest outside an SUV that had crashed into a light pole in the 1500 block of Rockford Avenue about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Hernandez, 45, was pronounced dead shortly after paramedics arrived on scene, police wrote in a social media post.

Through interviews with witnesses, detectives learned there were two other people in the car with the woman and they were reportedly driving on Rockford Avenue when a man on foot began shooting at the SUV.

Hernandez was found outside the driver's side door of the vehicle, police wrote.

No arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooter or homicide to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.