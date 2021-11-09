Woman shot, killed in car in north Tulsa, police say

A woman was fatally shot Tuesday night while driving in north Tulsa, Tulsa police said in a Facebook post.

Residents in the area of the 4000 block of North Elgin Avenue told officers they heard multiple gunshots and saw the woman's vehicle crash into a fence.

It appeared as if someone had shot her when she was driving and that she drove for another block before crashing, police said.

Multiple area residents tried to help the woman, but she died at the scene.

About 45 minutes before this shooting was reported, a motorcyclist was shot at 115th Street and Sheridan Road in south Tulsa in an apparent road rage incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.