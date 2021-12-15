Woman shot, killed in car during early morning shooting

A woman was fatally shot in her car near Pine Street and North Peoria Avenue Wednesday morning, Tulsa police said.

Officers were called to a shooting at 1500 N. Rockford Ave. about 12:30 a.m. where they found a silver SUV that had hit a light pole. A 45-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the chest was found on the ground just outside of the driver side door, police said in a Facebook post.

The woman, who has not been identified, died shortly after paramedics arrived.

During the investigation, detectives learned two other people were inside the vehicle with the woman. Witnesses said the car was traveling on Rockford Avenue when a man walked up and started shooting at the vehicle.

Detectives are looking for information about a possible suspect, according to the Facebook post.

It is Tulsa's 59th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.