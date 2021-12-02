Woman shot in south Tulsa County, sheriff's office says; FBI takes over case due to victim's tribal citizenship

A woman was shot Thursday afternoon in an apparent domestic situation, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were notified about 3 p.m. that a woman was shot at 19318 S. Yale Ave., said Casey Roebuck, a spokeswoman for the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said. She said deputies confirmed about 4 p.m. that the victim is a Native American tribal citizen, so the FBI will be brought in on the incident.

The woman was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time. Roebuck said the woman is alive, however.

A male suspect is in custody, Roebuck said.

The shooting appears to be the result of a domestic disturbance, Roebuck said.

