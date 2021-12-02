 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman shot in south Tulsa County, sheriff's office says; FBI takes over case due to victim's tribal citizenship
0 Comments

Woman shot in south Tulsa County, sheriff's office says; FBI takes over case due to victim's tribal citizenship

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shooting locator map

Map shows the approximate location where a woman was reportedly shot on Thursday.

A woman was shot Thursday afternoon in an apparent domestic situation, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were notified about 3 p.m. that a woman was shot at 19318 S. Yale Ave., said Casey Roebuck, a spokeswoman for the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said. She said deputies confirmed about 4 p.m. that the victim is a Native American tribal citizen, so the FBI will be brought in on the incident.

The woman was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time. Roebuck said the woman is alive, however.

A male suspect is in custody, Roebuck said.

The shooting appears to be the result of a domestic disturbance, Roebuck said.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB owners lock out players, 1st time in 26 years

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert