 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman shot in her driveway near 58th and Utica; police seek suspect
0 Comments

Woman shot in her driveway near 58th and Utica; police seek suspect

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shootinglocomap.JPG

Police are searching for a man a woman says shot her in her driveway near 61st Street and Lewis Avenue as she was returning home with her husband late Monday. 

 Google Maps

Police are seeking a suspect after a woman was shot in her south Tulsa driveway Monday night.

She had returned with her husband to their home in the 5800 block of South Victor Avenue just before 11 p.m., according to a Tulsa Police news release, when she was approached in the driveway by a man with a gun. 

A shot struck the woman on her left side; she was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening. 

The shooter was reportedly wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt with his face partially covered by the sweatshirt; he fled on foot. 

Officers set up a perimeter and attempted to track the shooter with a K-9 officer to no avail. They also did not find any firearm left behind, though crime scene detectives recovered "some" evidence. 

The victim told police she did not know the shooter, and his motive is unknown at this time. A description provided to officers lacked identifying details.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hilarity ensues as 200 cows escape from a nearby farm to England cul-de-sac

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News