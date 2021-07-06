Woman shot in her driveway near 58th and Utica; police seek suspect

Police are seeking a suspect after a woman was shot in her south Tulsa driveway Monday night.

She had returned with her husband to their home in the 5800 block of South Victor Avenue just before 11 p.m., according to a Tulsa Police news release, when she was approached in the driveway by a man with a gun.

A shot struck the woman on her left side; she was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The shooter was reportedly wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt with his face partially covered by the sweatshirt; he fled on foot.

Officers set up a perimeter and attempted to track the shooter with a K-9 officer to no avail. They also did not find any firearm left behind, though crime scene detectives recovered "some" evidence.

The victim told police she did not know the shooter, and his motive is unknown at this time. A description provided to officers lacked identifying details.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.