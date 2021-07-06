Woman shot in her driveway near 58th and Utica; police seek assailant

Police are seeking the person who shot a woman in her south Tulsa driveway Monday night.

She had returned with her husband to their home in the 5800 block of South Victor Avenue just before 11 p.m. when she was approached in the driveway by a man with a gun, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

A shot struck the woman on her left side; she was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The shooter reportedly was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt that partially covered his face. He fled on foot.

Officers set up a perimeter and attempted to track the shooter with a police dog to no avail. Crime scene detectives recovered some evidence but did not find a gun, police said.

The victim told police she didn't know the shooter, and his motive was unknown. A description provided to officers lacked identifying details.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.