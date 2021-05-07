Woman serving suspended sentence faces murder charge in 2015 Creek County slaying

A woman serving a suspended sentence for her part in a 2015 Creek County murder has been charged with first-degree murder in Indian Country for the same crime.

Katherine Elaine Freeman, 33, was charged by federal criminal complaint about six weeks after her brother, Arnold Dean Howell Jr., was charged similarly in Tulsa federal court.

The two are among hundreds of state cases being transferred to the federal courts after the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling and subsequent state court decisions determined that Oklahoma courts didn’t have the jurisdiction to prosecute them.

Both Howell and Freeman were initially arrested in connection with the stabbing death of Michael Mondier Sr., 67.

Howell, 28, has been serving a life-without-parole sentence after pleading guilty in March 2017 to first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

Freeman, originally charged with first-degree murder, pleaded guilty in 2017 in state court to an amended charge of accessory to murder after the fact.

Freeman received a 25-year prison sentence with all but the first 22 months of the term suspended.