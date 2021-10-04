Woman sentenced to 15 years for role in prostituting 16-year-old

Tulsa police arrested Cox and two men, Dominique Morgan and Treveon Cato, in a sting at the Quality Inn, 10829 E. 41st St., in April 2020 after receiving a tip that a 16-year-old female runaway had been advertised for prostitution on an internet escort site.

The investigation revealed that Cox taught the victim how to be a prostitute, even instructing her in poses for photos of the victim that constituted child pornography. Additionally, phone conversations were found in which Cox, Morgan and Cato discussed prostitution, including some between Morgan and the victim in which she told him she was 16 years old, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

“Targeting and exploiting minors for the commercial sex trade is shameful, inexcusable, and criminal,” Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a news release. “Every child deserves the full protection of the law.

"The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will hold accountable anyone who engages in the sex trafficking of children, whether as a trafficker or a customer.”

Morgan was sentenced in July to 25 years in federal custody followed by 25 years of supervised release for the coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.