Woman ruled insane after her toddler's 2003 death now found dead from homicide
  • Updated
PICHER — The Ottawa County woman whose body was found in a Picher-area field appears to be the victim of foul play, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed Tuesday.

Tony Elizabeth Torres, 47, also known as Toni Elizabeth Moran, was found Monday in the Picher-Cardin area of rural Ottawa County.

“She appears to be a victim of a homicide,” Brook Arbeitman, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation public information officer, said of the Miami, Oklahoma, woman.

Authorities have not released information on her manner of death.

Charged with first-degree murder under the name Tony Torres, Moran was found insane after the 2003 drowning death of her 17-month-old son, Alex. She reportedly told authorities when she was arrested that "God told me to do it."

It was ruled that she was not a danger to society in 2011, and she was allowed to leave a mental hospital.

Online court records show that Moran had several outstanding warrants on charges that include misdemeanor drug violations, felony third-degree burglary, assault and battery, and endangering while eluding or attempting to elude a police officer.

