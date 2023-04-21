A Broken Arrow woman freed two years ago from a 107-year prison sentence linked to a deadly hit-and-run crash is back in jail following a split decision by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.

Kimberly Elizabeth Graham, 52, was booked into Tulsa Jail Thursday after a Tulsa County District Court judge denied a request to allow her to remain free pending a federal court challenge.

Graham was freed from prison in April 2021 following the U.S. Supreme Court's July 2020 McGirt decision. The ruling determined the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to try criminal cases involving American Indians when the crime occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation because Congress never disestablished it.

Prior to her release, Graham had been serving a 107-year prison term after a Tulsa County jury in 2009 found her guilty of five counts of first-degree manslaughter and one count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

During her trial, a prosecutor maintained that Graham was impaired by alcohol on Nov. 9, 2007, when she drove a Dodge Ram pickup into a group of people who had gathered on Memorial Drive to help an injured motorcyclist.

Killed were De Anna Rosser-Coatney, 42; her husband, Ronald Coatney, 49; Anita Pauline “Polly” Foote, 50; Casey Jones, 29; and Shannon Montgomery Lacey, 36.

Graham’s attorney, Richard O’Carroll, described the ruling sending his client back to prison as “unprecedented.”

O’Carroll said Friday in an interview that he planned to file a writ of habeas corpus seeking her release in Tulsa federal court on Monday.

“This is not a McGirt issue,” O’Carroll said. “This is an equal protection and due process issue.”

Tulsa County District Judge David Guten on Wednesday ordered Graham to surrender to Tulsa County jail officials after the OCCA, in a 3-2 ruling, upheld an earlier ruling in November 2021 that ordered her conviction and sentence reinstated, according to online court docket records.

“(Graham) fails to show the District Court’s reinstatement of her convictions constituted an exercise of judicial power that is unauthorized by law and that the exercise of said power will result in injury for which there is no other adequate remedy,” the majority decision stated.

The 3-2 ruling was favored by Vice Presiding Judge Robert Hudson and Judges David Lewis and William Musseman.

Judge Gary Lumpkin, along with Presiding Judge Scott Rowland, issued separate dissents, with the former calling out what he described as “flawed analysis” in the order.

“The District Court acted as it was legally required to do when it granted the post-conviction judgment which became final,” Lumkin wrote. “The law was followed both times but now this Court is disregarding basic principles of law to reach a desired result.”

When Graham was freed originally, it was based on OCCA rulings which stated she was entitled to relief under post-conviction relief statutes despite her original conviction having long been final.

That all changed in August 2021 when the OCCA ruled that persons whose cases were deemed final were not entitled to post-conviction relief under the McGirt ruling.

Based on that decision, Tulsa County District Judge Tracy Priddy in November 2021 ordered Graham’s conviction and sentence reinstated.

The OCCA upheld Priddy’s ruling in its Tuesday decision.

Hudson, writing in a separate concurring opinion with the majority, said the decision was “firmly grounded in law and fact, not to mention common sense…”

“The dissenters urge in this case that releasing an inmate convicted of five counts of first degree manslaughter is required when the original grant of post-conviction relief was unauthorized by law and subject to prompt correction by the court,” Hudson wrote. “Our prior published decisions do not require us to follow the dissenters’ misguided path.”

Rowland, though, noted that to conclude Priddy’s original grant of post-conviction relief to Graham was “unauthorized by law,” the majority had to implicitly assume that a ruling later, which banned post-conviction relief in McGirt cases, had already been decided when it had not.