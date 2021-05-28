Woman pulls gun on Hillcrest ER security guard, shooting him in vest before he returns fire

A woman shot a Tulsa hospital security guard Thursday night and then was shot by him, police said Friday.

A different woman reportedly ran into the Emergency Department at Hillcrest Medical Center, 1120 S. Utica Ave., about 8:30 p.m. saying she had heard gunshots in the parking lot.

The security guard went outside to investigate, and he asked a woman who was sitting in the front seat of a car whether she had heard any gunshots, police said. She said the noises were caused by fireworks before pulling out a gun and shooting him once, according to police.

The guard, who was wearing a ballistic vest, returned fire at the woman, striking her at least once out of multiple rounds, police reported.

The security guard's vest stopped the bullet from penetrating his chest, police said.

The woman is recovering at a hospital and will be booked into the Tulsa County jail when she is released. Police said they will provide more information about her at that time.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.