Woman pleads to evidence tampering after child neglect charge dropped

A Tulsa woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to tampering with evidence charges after federal prosecutors filed a new felony information that omitted child neglect charges linked to the death of her son.

Ashton Nikoel Mattingly, 30, will serve 12 years to 15 years in prison as part of a plea deal with prosecutors in Tulsa federal court.

The plea agreement still requires judicial approval.

Mattingly, who also is known by the first name Nikki, was initially named in an indictment filed Feb. 7 that charged her with one count of child neglect in Indian Country, as well as three counts of evidence tampering.

The indictment alleged Mattingly willfully failed to provide her 2-month-old son, Liam Johnson, with adequate nurturance, affection, food, clothing, shelter, sanitation, hygiene and medical care. The charge also alleged she failed to protect him from exposure to the use and possession of illegal drugs while in her care.

After an aborted plea hearing Monday, prosecutors filed a felony information Tuesday that charged Mattingly with only the three counts of evidence tampering.

The evidence tampering charges were also amended to indicate they were related to an investigation into Mattingly’s “possession, use and distribution of controlled substances” rather than a probe into the death of her son, as indicated in the original indictment.

The evidence tampering charges relate to Mattingly asking someone to remove a pill bottle from her residence, change a password on a social media account and falsely report that her cellular telephone had been stolen during the month after her son died.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the reason for dropping the child neglect charge.

Liam Johnson died Jan. 4, 2021, at a hospital after being transported from his home in the 5700 block of West Second Street, according to state medical examiner records.