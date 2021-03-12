 Skip to main content
Woman pleads guilty to role in Tulsa man's 2019 murder

A Tulsa woman linked to a deadly 2019 shooting pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to her role in the crime

Nicole Deonn Williams, 36, admitted to a reduced charge of being an accessory after the fact to the murder of Curtiss Gaines, 33.

The amended charge, filed Thursday, alleged Williams assisted Barton Roy Vann, 43, to avoid capture.

Gaines was found dead June 18, 2019 with a gunshot wound to his upper torso in the 1500 block of South 68th East Avenue.

Police said at the time that Williams worked with Vann to kill Gaines and take his undescribed “personal property.”

State prosecutors initially charged Williams with first-degree murder and robbery along with Vann.

Vann pleaded guilty Feb. 23 to a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter and received a 30-year term in state court.

Williams’ case was moved to federal court in November in accordance with the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision, since Williams is an American Indian and the crime occurred within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation, according to court records.

A federal grand jury initially indicted Williams Nov. 17 on one count of felony first degree murder in Indian Country and one count of robbery in Indian County.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced June 17 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, according to court records.

curtis.killman@tulsaworld.com

