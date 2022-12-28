 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in May stabbing of homeless man

  • Updated
  • 0
Fatal Stabbing.JPG

Tulsa police said a homeless man was fatally stabbed under an Inner Dispersal Loop bridge on May 24. 

 Google Earth

Related content

Woman accused in fatal stabbing says man fell on knife, pleads not guilty

A Tulsa woman pleaded guilty to an amended charge last week in the May stabbing death of a homeless man. 

Although Lindsey Christian initially told police that David Ammons fell on a knife near their camp under an overpass on the west leg of the Inner Dispersal Loop around downtown Tulsa, she admitted in her Dec. 19 plea that she stabbed him.

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

Ammons, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene near the 400 block of South Nogales Avenue on May 24. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide due to a stab wound near his heart, according to an autopsy report.  

Originally charged with second-degree murder, Christian, 37, received a four-year sentence for first-degree manslaughter. 

People are also reading…

In Oklahoma, second-degree murder is a death caused by imminently dangerous conduct carried out with extreme disregard of human life but without the the intention of killing any particular individual.

First-degree manslaughter is a death by means of a dangerous weapon in the heat of passion. 

In the plea, Christian's attorney wrote that she stabbed Ammons in the heat of passion but did not intend to cause his death. 

District Judge Dawn Moody gave Christian credit for her time served and earned and ordered that she register as a violent offender. 

Christian's case is set for judicial review in early December 2023.  

She remained in the Tulsa County jail Wednesday, according to online records.

+1 
122922-tul-nws-christian-lindsey

Christian

 Tulsa County jail

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 to cover breaking news, and I currently cover crime and courts. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that imposed price cap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert