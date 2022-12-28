Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in May stabbing of homeless man

Related content Woman accused in fatal stabbing says man fell on knife, pleads not guilty

A Tulsa woman pleaded guilty to an amended charge last week in the May stabbing death of a homeless man.

Although Lindsey Christian initially told police that David Ammons fell on a knife near their camp under an overpass on the west leg of the Inner Dispersal Loop around downtown Tulsa, she admitted in her Dec. 19 plea that she stabbed him.

Ammons, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene near the 400 block of South Nogales Avenue on May 24. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide due to a stab wound near his heart, according to an autopsy report.

Originally charged with second-degree murder, Christian, 37, received a four-year sentence for first-degree manslaughter.

In Oklahoma, second-degree murder is a death caused by imminently dangerous conduct carried out with extreme disregard of human life but without the the intention of killing any particular individual.

First-degree manslaughter is a death by means of a dangerous weapon in the heat of passion.

In the plea, Christian's attorney wrote that she stabbed Ammons in the heat of passion but did not intend to cause his death.

District Judge Dawn Moody gave Christian credit for her time served and earned and ordered that she register as a violent offender.

Christian's case is set for judicial review in early December 2023.

She remained in the Tulsa County jail Wednesday, according to online records.