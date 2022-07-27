Woman pleads guilty to evidence tampering after child neglect charge dropped

A Tulsa woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of tampering with evidence after federal prosecutors filed a new felony information that omitted a child neglect charge linked to the death of her infant son.

Ashton Nikoel "Nikki" Mattingly, 30, will serve 12 years to 15 years in prison as part of a plea deal with prosecutors in Tulsa federal court if a judge approves.

Mattingly was initially named in an indictment filed Feb. 7 that charged her with one count of child neglect in Indian Country and three counts of evidence tampering.

A grand jury alleged in the indictment that Mattingly willfully failed to provide her 2-month-old son, Liam Johnson, with adequate nurture, affection, food, clothing, shelter, sanitation, hygiene and medical care. The charge also alleged that she failed to protect him from exposure to the use and possession of illegal drugs while in her care.

After an aborted plea hearing Monday, prosecutors filed a document Tuesday that charged Mattingly with only the three counts of evidence tampering.

The evidence tampering charges were also amended to indicate that they were related to an investigation into Mattingly’s “possession, use and distribution of controlled substances” rather than a probe into the death of her son, as indicated in the original indictment.

The evidence tampering charges relate to Mattingly's asking someone to remove a pill bottle from her residence, change a password on a social media account and falsely report that her cellular telephone had been stolen during the month after her son died.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the reason for dropping the child neglect charge.

Liam died Jan. 4, 2021, at a hospital where he had been taken from his home in the 5700 block of West Second Street, according to state Medical Examiner's Office records.