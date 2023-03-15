A woman died after being shot in the head as she lay in bed in a south Tulsa apartment early Wednesday, the Tulsa Police Department reported.

Braylee Owens, 19, was lying next to her boyfriend when someone fired multiple shots into their second-floor window at the Cobblestone Apartments, near 51st Street and Memorial Drive, striking her in the head, a Police Department social media post states.

Owens was taken to a hospital shortly after officers responded around 2:15 a.m. but later died from her injuries, the post continues.

Owens' boyfriend was not hurt in the shooting, the post adds.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives interview witnesses, the post states.

Owens' death is the eighth Tulsa homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-585-5209.