A woman was killed Wednesday after being shot in the head during an early morning shooting in south Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Braylee Owens, 19, was lying in bed next to her boyfriend when someone fired multiple shots into their second-floor window located at Cobblestone Apartments, near East 51st Street South and Memorial Drive, striking her in the head, a department social media post states.

Owens was taken to a hospital shortly after officers responded around 2:15 a.m., but later died from her injuries, the post continues.

Owens' boyfriend was not hurt during the shooting, the post adds.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives interview witnesses, the post states.

Owens' death is the eighth Tulsa homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers, 918-585-5209.

