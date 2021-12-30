Woman killed in fight with renter at north Tulsa County mobile home

A woman was killed Thursday morning after she got into an altercation with a man who was renting a room in her mobile home, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said.

The woman, whose name has not yet been released, was renting a room in her mobile home at 6150 N. Gillette Ave. to the man who reportedly fought and killed her, said Casey Roebuck, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office.

The man called the Sheriff's Office about 11:30 a.m. and said he had gotten into a fight with the woman. Deputies who responded found the woman dead with "obvious signs of trauma to her body," Roebuck said.

The man is currently being interviewed by deputies at the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and will be arrested later, Roebuck said.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

