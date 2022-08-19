Woman killed in afternoon shooting after 'incident' on South Peoria

A woman was killed in a Friday afternoon shooting after an incident with another driver on South Peoria Avenue, Tulsa Police Officer Danny Bean said.

The woman, who was about 25 years old, was driving on Peoria near Interstate 44 about 2:15 p.m. when "some sort of incident" happened on the road with a roughly 22-year-old man in another car, Bean said.

"We don't know if we can say it's a road rage" incident, Bean said, but the incident prompted the woman to pull into the parking lot of the AutoZone at 5155 S. Peoria Ave.

Once the woman got out of her vehicle, the man in the other car shot her at least once in the abdomen. Emergency responders took her to a hospital, but she died a short time later.

Multiple witnesses called the police to report the shooting and where the man fled afterward, and the man turned himself in to officers about 3 p.m., Bean said.

This is Tulsa's 53rd homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 918-596-9222.