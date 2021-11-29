Woman killed, 2 hospitalized after vehicular rampage during Bedlam party in Claremore

A Bedlam party turned deadly in Claremore on Saturday when an uninvited, intoxicated neighbor rammed his pickup truck into vehicles and attendees outside the house, the Rogers County Sheriff's Office reported.
Clinton Cottom, 35, was booked into jail on complaints of first-degree murder, sexual battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to an affidavit for his arrest.
Cottom, a neighbor, reportedly showed up uninvited at the party in the 7700 block of East 480 Road and was later asked to leave due to his level of intoxication and reports of him making unwanted sexual advances toward women at the home. One woman told detectives Cottom grabbed her buttocks, and she thinks he similarly battered other female attendees.
Cottom reportedly became belligerent and was physically restrained from re-entering the house.
He reportedly left and returned a few minutes later driving his truck, a Ford Super Duty pickup, and accelerated toward his neighbors' driveway.
The partygoers attempted to flee, but Cottom reportedly repeatedly rammed his truck into a line of cars, sending them ricocheting into the garage door and pinning a man between two cars. That man was flown from the scene and was listed in critical condition with a fractured pelvis, the affidavit states.
During the striking of one of the cars, Cottom's truck lifted into the air and landed on Terri McCauley before coming to rest on its side, the affidavit states. Another party attendee used a tractor to lift the truck off of the woman, but McCauley was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another woman is expected to survive after suffering internal injuries when the bumper of Cottom's truck struck her, according to the affidavit, and two more people who were inside an SUV struck in the driveway were apparently uninjured.
Cottom remained in the Rogers County jail Monday morning.