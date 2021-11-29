Woman killed, 2 hospitalized after vehicular rampage during Bedlam party in Claremore

A Bedlam party turned deadly in Claremore on Saturday when an uninvited, intoxicated neighbor rammed his pickup truck into vehicles and attendees outside the house, the Rogers County Sheriff's Office reported.

Clinton Cottom, 35, was booked into jail on complaints of first-degree murder, sexual battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to an affidavit for his arrest.

Cottom, a neighbor, reportedly showed up uninvited at the party in the 7700 block of East 480 Road and was later asked to leave due to his level of intoxication and reports of him making unwanted sexual advances toward women at the home. One woman told detectives Cottom grabbed her buttocks, and she thinks he similarly battered other female attendees.

Cottom reportedly became belligerent and was physically restrained from re-entering the house.

He reportedly left and returned a few minutes later driving his truck, a Ford Super Duty pickup, and accelerated toward his neighbors' driveway.