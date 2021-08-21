Woman jailed in connection with hit-and-run collision that injured child

A second person was jailed in connection with a hit-and-run that left a child injured, the Tulsa Police Department said Saturday.

Ashley Deal was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints of driving without a license and leaving the scene of an injury accident after a previous felony conviction.

The child, a 7-year-old, was struck by a maroon Chevrolet Suburban about 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of West 56th Place.

On Thursday, Devin Ferguson, 25, was jailed a on a complaint of leaving the scene of an injury collision after turning himself in to police after being sought by investigators.

He has since been released from the Tulsa County jail on $20,000 bond.

Police said the child was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, including a brain bleed, several broken bones and numerous lacerations.

Investigators later learned that Deal was driving a black Ford Escape that pursued the maroon Chevrolet driven by Ferguson at the time of the collision.

Video images obtained by police showed Deal driving around the injured child before stopping briefly and continuing to follow Ferguson.