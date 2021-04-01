 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman in ICU with multiple gunshot wounds; shooter sought
0 comments

Woman in ICU with multiple gunshot wounds; shooter sought

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A woman was admitted to an ICU Wednesday night following an apparent shooting in east Tulsa. 

Officers responded to the Polo Run apartments, 12731 E 40th St., about 10:30 p.m. after multiple callers in the area reported hearing gunshots, according to a police news release. 

Upon arrival, they found a woman in her 20s on the ground with multiple gun shot wounds, the release states. 

No arrests have been made, and police are working to identify a shooter. 

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News