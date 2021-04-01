Woman in ICU with multiple gunshot wounds; shooter sought

A woman was admitted to an ICU Wednesday night following an apparent shooting in east Tulsa.

Officers responded to the Polo Run apartments, 12731 E 40th St., about 10:30 p.m. after multiple callers in the area reported hearing gunshots, according to a police news release.

Upon arrival, they found a woman in her 20s on the ground with multiple gun shot wounds, the release states.

No arrests have been made, and police are working to identify a shooter.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.