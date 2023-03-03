A woman was already dead Friday when officers responded to a call about a disturbance in east Tulsa, the Tulsa Police Department reported.

Officers arrived around 1 p.m. at a home near 41st Street and 135th East Avenue, where they met with the man who had called 911, a department's social media post states.

The man, who had not been very communicative or cooperative with officers, was taken into custody to be further questioned by investigators, the post continues.

The cause and manner of the homicide were still under investigation, the post says.